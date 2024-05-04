President Trump Asked Who Is Favorite For VP Is—This Is His Response

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PDJTrump Asked Who Is Favorite For Vice President Is—This Is His Response. Former President Trump spoke with the press on Thursday where he was asked who is favorite for vice president candidate is. HE also spoke about the gag order and the compromised judge.