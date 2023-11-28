Ep.16 Ray Comfort's Techniques Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this podcast we want to deal with some misunderstood phrases.
• Repent of your sins
• Turn from your sins
As Well these used by Ray Comfort:
1. Submit to God’s law
2. Seek Godly sorrow
3. To repent or turn from sin
