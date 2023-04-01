⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation 1400 (1 April 2023)

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(1 April 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of AFU manpower and hardware near Tabayevka, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles and 1 D-30 howitzer





💥In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical Aviation, heavy flamethrower systems, and artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of AFU units near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy losses were up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles and 1 D-30 howitzer.





💥In Donetsk direction, as a result of intensive actions of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, and the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical Aviation and artillery, the enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, 1 armoured personnel carrier, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, 5 motor vehicles, 1 Grad MLRS, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers , and Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.





💥In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy units near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Marfopol and Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region). The enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles and 1 D-20 howitzer.





💥In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and 1 Giatsint-B towed gun.





💥Operational-Tactical aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 86 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 92 areas. 1 munition depot of the AFU 127th Territorial Defence Brigade has been destroyed near Izbitskoye (Kharkov region).





✈️Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force near Koptevo (Donetsk People's Republic). 1 AFU Mi-8 helicopter has been shot down near Novovasilyovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Air defence facilities have intercepted 9 HIMARS and Smerch rocket-propelled projectiles. In addition, 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Valerianovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Guliaypole, Novoukrainskoye (Zaporozhye region) and Krynki (Kherson region).





📊In total, 405 airplanes, 228 helicopters, 3,630 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,497 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,077 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,478 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 9,247 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.