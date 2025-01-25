Forced Displacement of Citizens in Jenin Refugee Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Checkpoint Chaos Post-Deal
The Zionist occupation forces closed most of the entrances to the city of Nablus and attempted to prevent vehicles from entering or leaving the city. Additionally, they conducted thorough inspections of vehicles and citizens' phones, causing severe traffic congestion.
Interview: Citizens passing through the checkpoints.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 21 /01/2025
