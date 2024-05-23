BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alex Newman: Bird Flu Hysteria Takes Flight Amid WHO Power Grab & 2024 Election
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
268 views • 11 months ago

(May 20, 2024) The New American: The establishment is peddling hysteria surrounding bird flu just in time for the World Health Organization power grab and the 2024 election, warned The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. As Newman explains, key "public health" figures have been threatening with a deadly bird flu pandemic for years. Now, with talk of weaponized bird flu jumping to different species, humanity should be on alert for the next big push by the establishment to weaponize public health against liberty and sovereignty.


The New American: https://thenewamerican.com/


Source: https://rumble.com/v4wfawu-behind-the-deep-state-bird-flu-hysteria-takes-flight-amid-who-power-grab-an.html

Keywords
healthfreedomcurrent eventspoliticscdcelectionfood supplyungovernmentglobalismwhopandemictyrannysovereigntytreatydodalex newmanbird flunew americanplandemicgain of function
