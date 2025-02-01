Tariffs: External Revenue

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is Monumental
* President Trump is trying to change the economic model of the country.
* He is signaling that America will return to being a manufacturing powerhouse.
* He is defending the U.S. Dollar.
Bannon’s War Room (31 January 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6fm1iy-bannon-on-president-trumps-tariffs-hes-defending-the-nation-that-is-the-usa.html