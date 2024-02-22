Israeli-Palestine Conflict Chronicle: 21-22 Feb 2024⚡️

Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of February 21-22, 2024





▪️ Against the backdrop of the return of refugees in Gaza and surrounding areas, the activity of Palestinian forces is growing. Militants clash with Israeli patrols and conduct mortar attacks on IDF positions.





▪️In response, the Israelis are launching artillery and air strikes on different areas of the city. Civilians who are located in areas of Hamas activity often fall under raids.





▪️Shooting continues in the central part of the Gaza Strip , where the front line is currently static. Arrivals are recorded almost daily in every major settlement in the isthmus between the north and south of the enclave.





▪️In the south of the enclave, the IDF operates in the area of the Al-Amal hospital, and the Palestinians are trying to set up ambushes from the tunnels. At the same time, the Israelis also withdrew part of their forces from there: the forces of the last brigade of reservists located there recently left the Gaza Strip .





▪️The number of attacks on Rafah and nearby areas has increased noticeably, where the Israelis are methodically knocking out objects they find suspicious. This may indicate some preparation by the IDF for actions in the area of the enclave's border with Egypt .





▪️At the same time, mass arrests and clashes are taking place in the West Bank . Israeli units are preparing for protests and speeches dedicated to the month of Ramadan.





▪️The everyday exchange of blows continues on the Lebanese-Israeli border. As before, Hezbollah is targeting border installations, and the IDF is attacking identified missile launch sites.

#video #digest #map #Israel #Palestine

@rybar