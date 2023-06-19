Patriot Royce White, former NBA star throwing truth bombs 🔥🔥🔥

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Holy cow, watch Royce White, former NBA star throwing truth bombs 🔥🔥🔥
This great man could have and should have been elected to replace Ilhan Abdullahi Omar. But Kevin McCarthy couldn't have a man of conviction like this in the house, so he cheated him out of a primary win. Of course, Kevin's stooge got defeated in the general.
https://twitter.com/ImMeme0/status/1670184253315842049?s=20