France24 reports that all attempts by Zelensky to win over Donald Trump have failed.

Adding:

Ukraine is counting on continued U.S. arms shipments — because Europe simply cannot replace certain systems, Zelensky admitted.

Specifically: Patriot missile stocks, which only Washington can supply.

Adding:

Key Points from Dmitry Peskov’s Statements

➡️Russia is closely monitoring the U.S. decision to halt arms shipments to Kiev.

➡️The fewer missiles Kiev receives, the sooner the military operation will end, Peskov noted.

➡️The Kremlin warns against public discussion of Russia’s memorandum through the media, stating it could disrupt efforts toward a Ukrainian settlement.

➡️Russia will not disclose the contents of the memorandum, which hasn’t even been reviewed by the Ukrainian side yet.

➡️No advance notice will be given about a potential Putin-Trump conversation—information will be released only after the fact.

➡️Putin is expected to hold an international phone call later this evening.