bgmctv THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY PARASHA 041 PINCHAS

PARASHA 041 "PINCHAS"

B'midbar/ Numbers 25:10–30:1

The name of the Parshah, "Pinchas," refers to Phineas, who zealously avenged YEHOVAH'S name, and it is found in Numbers 25:11.





Aaron’s grandson Pinchas is rewarded for his act of zealotry in killing the Simeonite prince Zimri and the Midianite princess who was his paramour: YEHOVAH grants him a covenant of peace and the priesthood.





A census of the people counts 601,730 men between the ages of twenty and sixty. Moses is instructed on how the Land is to be divided by lottery among the tribes and families of Israel. The five daughters of Tzelafchad petition Moses that they be granted the portion of the land belonging to their father, who died without sons; YEHOVAH accepts their claim and incorporates it into the Torah’s laws of inheritance.





Moses empowers Joshua to succeed him and lead the people into the Land of Israel.





The Parshah concludes with a detailed list of the daily offerings, and the additional offerings brought on Shabbat, Rosh Chodesh (first of the month), and the festivals of Passover, Shavuot, Yom Teruah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot and Shemini Atzeret





