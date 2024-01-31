Pro-lifers face 10 YEARS IN PRISON for PRAYING!

Glenn Beck
Jan 31, 2024
"Our churches and our pulpits must wake up," Glenn says. 6 pro-life protesters now face up to 10.5 years in prison for violating the controversial FACE Act by just praying and singing near an abortion facility. Glenn believes it's people like these who are the true heroes among us. "We love Jesus, we take the hits, and then we win," one of the protesters said. But what does this say about our country? Glenn reviews this story and others that show how corrupted our system has become.
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEazrJB1xoM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.