Pro-lifers face 10 YEARS IN PRISON for PRAYING!

Glenn Beck





Jan 31, 2024





"Our churches and our pulpits must wake up," Glenn says. 6 pro-life protesters now face up to 10.5 years in prison for violating the controversial FACE Act by just praying and singing near an abortion facility. Glenn believes it's people like these who are the true heroes among us. "We love Jesus, we take the hits, and then we win," one of the protesters said. But what does this say about our country? Glenn reviews this story and others that show how corrupted our system has become.





