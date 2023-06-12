Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour - Senator Gerard Rennick. 6-6-23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australian Doctors call to suspend COVID-19 MRNA vaccines pending full investigation with special guest and world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra.
Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour.
Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 6th June, 2023.
Federal Senator for Qld, Gerard Rennick (LNP). Senator Rennick has been outspoken against the medical tyranny currently underway in this country. One of a very small handful of Australian Politicians that actually give a damn about their Constituents.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
