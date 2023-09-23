An American Horror Story: The REAL Reason They Won’t Close the Border

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wrongthink
Sep 22, 2023
It’s no secret that the Biden regime has overseen a record-breaking number of illegals attempting to enter our country. What is somewhat of a secret, however, is why the regime continues to let it happen. Sure, we can speculate, and there’s a million reasons why people who want to destroy our country would aim to destroy our borders first, but there’s one specific reason that is truly our government’s kryptonite: children. The kidnapping, selling, trading, raping, and torture of children. Reporter and host Ryan Matta joins Wrongthink Primetime to expose what he saw first-hand when he visited the child migrant housing facilities in Texas border towns.
