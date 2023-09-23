BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
An American Horror Story: The REAL Reason They Won’t Close the Border
233 views • 09/23/2023

Wrongthink


Sep 22, 2023


It’s no secret that the Biden regime has overseen a record-breaking number of illegals attempting to enter our country. What is somewhat of a secret, however, is why the regime continues to let it happen. Sure, we can speculate, and there’s a million reasons why people who want to destroy our country would aim to destroy our borders first, but there’s one specific reason that is truly our government’s kryptonite: children. The kidnapping, selling, trading, raping, and torture of children. Reporter and host Ryan Matta joins Wrongthink Primetime to expose what he saw first-hand when he visited the child migrant housing facilities in Texas border towns.

If you wanna support Anna Perez and her show, consider supporting her sponsor!

https://4patriots.com/

PROMO CODE: ANNA


Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3jwe32-an-american-horror-story-the-real-reason-they-wont-close-the-border.html

childrenamericatexasbordersellingmigrantsillegalstradingtortureclosekidnappingreal reasonhorror storyrapingwrongthinkbiden regimeborder townsryan mattachild migrant housing
