Emma Watson, British bad actor and UN Women for War Ambassador, hosts a
special event for UN Women’s HeForShe campaign against normal men.
The HeForShe campaign is a subversive movement for gender craziness
which calls upon men and boys to help end the persisting inequalities
faced by women and girls globally that was caused by the women's
movement and feminism
#emmawtason #unitednations #heforshe #genderequality #genderdysphoria #crazywomen