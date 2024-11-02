Shenanigans In Pennsylvania

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* Election officials in several PA counties noticed stacks of fake registration forms piling up.
* Now we know who’s behind it: a Dem-aligned group from AZ that works almost exclusively with anti-Trump outfits.
* Once the news broke, they wiped their website off the internet.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (1 November 2024)