'Mass Of The Ages' Controversy Revisited - Total Latin Mass Ban Incoming
26 views • 04/16/2023

John-Henry Westen


Apr 11, 2023


Pope Francis and his far-left Vatican elites are issuing a total ban on the Traditional Latin Mass — the Mass of the Ages — in just 30 days. Over 1 Billion Catholics worldwide will be impacted by the sudden censorship of the Catholic Church's most ancient liturgy, all to further Pope Francis' Pachamama New World Religion. LifeSite quickly alerted the world about this ban taking place in 30 days — just one month away — and now LifeSite is revisiting the interview with Cameron O'Hearn, where the controversy all began.


Watch Cameron O'Hearn explain the Latin Mass controversy through his monumental project, The Mass of the Ages, and see how the Latin Mass has impacted Cameron's life, and the life of countless others. Cameron O'Hearn is a true Catholic hero defending the Latin Mass, and nothing Pope Francis can do will truly stop the Latin Mass movement.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2gnvgs-mass-of-the-ages-controversy-revisited-total-latin-mass-ban-incoming.html


pope franciselitesfar-leftnew world religionpachamamalatin massjohn-henry westenmass of the agestraditional masstotal banancient liturgycameron ohearn
