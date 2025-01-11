Lacerta Reptilian Secrets of Ancient Earth

https://rumble.com/v6606wg-lacerta-full-interview-with-an-inner-earth-reptilian-humanoid-being.html PDS Debt is offering a free debt analysis. It only takes thirty seconds. Get yours at https://PDSDebt.com/files. Thanks PDS Debt for sponsoring this video!





The Seventh Experiment: The Truth of our Creation





In December 1999, Sweden's most notorious UFO skeptic sat down for an interview that would challenge everything he believed. Ole K. had spent his career exposing hoaxes and debunking paranormal claims.





The being who called herself Lacerta revealed an underground civilization that had existed alongside humanity for millions of years. She explained humanity's true origins as a series of genetic experiments and warned of the imminent return of our creators.





From the mysteries of Derinkuyu to the truth about the dinosaurs' extinction, this story connects ancient mysteries to modern questions about human consciousness and evolution.





#LacertaFiles #UndergroundEmpire #HiddenHistory





〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰

THANK YOU MODS:

jengen13 (Mrs. Why Files)

Victoria Young

The Hybrid

Paul Rohrbaugh

Mischief

Timothy Weal

Messor

SnowCrash

RobinSparkles

BeezySmeezy

TrashPanda

MaryJaneMcweed

AC

Sanzel

DarkLighter

Original Jim





With Music on Repeat

by Victor Lundberg





The Why Files lyrics by

Straightjacket Spaceman





〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰

🎧 The Why Files: OPERATION PODCAST 🎧

🎧 https://thewhyfiles.com/podcast 🎧





〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰

SOURCES & LINKS





Annunaki | Gods from Planet Nibiru and the Makers of Man

• Annunaki | Gods from Planet Nibiru an...





Derinkuyu | The Lost Ancient City Found in a Man's Basement

• Derinkuyu | The Lost Ancient City Fou...





Giants of Malta | Evidence the Ancient Builders are Hiding Underground

• Giants of Malta | Evidence the Ancien...





Why The Dinosaurs Died | The Chicxulub Asteroid Impact

• Why The Dinosaurs Died | The Chicxulu...





The Moon Revealed: It's a Hollow Spaceship, so who built it and why?

• The Moon Revealed: It's a Hollow Spac...





The Moon’s Dark Secret: Aliens Harvesting Human Souls for FOOD

• The Moon’s Dark Secret: Aliens Harves...





CIA Classified Book about the Pole Shift, Mass Extinctions and The True Adam & Eve Story

• CIA Classified Book about the Pole Sh...





https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/vi...





〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰

🙏 SUPPORT THE WHY FILES

🙏 / thewhyfiles (Fun, Free Perks!)





👽 BUY WHY FILES MERCH 👽

👽 https://shop.thewhyfiles.com (Code: LIZZIDPEEPLE for 10% off first order) 👽





💬 CHAT WITH US ON DISCORD 💬

💬 https://thewhyfiles.com/discord 💬





〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰

🙏 Thank you to Timmy Highly and Runway for their AI support: https://runwayml.com





〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰

🌐 OFFICIAL WEB SITE: https://thewhyfiles.com





📸 BE A WHY FILES MODEL (and get free stuff!)

📸 Send a photo of you/family/friends watching TWF,

📸 wearing TWF gear, using TWF merchandise:

📸 https://thewhyfiles.com/wild