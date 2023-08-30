Covenants, Curses and the Cornerstone

June 7th, 2020Have you made covenants with things that are in contention with God? Pastor Troy teaches us the different ways we enter into covenants and how curses give Satan legal ground in our lives.

"And have put on the new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of him that created him: Where there is neither Greek nor Jew, circumcision nor uncircumcision, Barbarian, Scythian, bond nor free: but Christ is all, and in all." Col 3:11





