Broadway dancer and choreographer killed by VAXX poison induced CARDIAC ARREST
549 views • 03/25/2023

March 1, 2021

@philisgr8
#pfizer #javitscenternyc #getvaccienated #vaccinateny
@jennygruby
YAY!!!!!!
#did you just show up? or did you get an appointment??? (if so,how????? help your girl out! i am trying every other day to get an appointment!).
@jennygruby HELLLLO ANGEL !! you have to make an appointment. The NYS ( you live in nyc so there are a lot of vaccine sites ( appointments take time and fill super fast 💨) I was checking several times a day for a while before 🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️
@philisgr8 thanks lady!
miss YOU!!!
@jennygruby ❤️❤️love and miss you always

###

Edward Morales is with Jill Gruby Morgan.
June 12, 2021
This beautiful woman is currently on life support due to cardiac arrest from a possible viral heart infection. This lady is beautiful, inside and out. She is bubbly, vibrant, loving, caring and giving. And on top of that, super talented.
If you are the praying type or the sending out good healing vibes type, please consider taking some time today to do just that for this dear friend.
May you awake, healed and be stronger than you were Jenny Gruby Watkins!!!
Also let’s keep her family I’m our prayers also!

###

Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge
@davidwatkinsanthony
We knew we were meant to be together, and that was that. JENNY GRUBY WATKINS, Sept 22, 1972-June 15, 2021. @jennygruby

Keywords
vaccinepfizermyocarditis
