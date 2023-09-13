The John Birch Society: 65 Years of Surviving Unceasing Attacks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s been 65 years since Robert Welch launched one of the most correct and fearsome patriotic organizations in American history. This weekend, The John Birch Society held its annual Leadership Conference in Des Moines, Iowa. In this interview, the CEO of the Society, Bill Hahn, discusses some of the most notable accomplishments of the JBS and how the organization is different from other patriotic organizations.