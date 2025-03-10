Silly Goose - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2014

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the nu metal band, Silly Goose, while on The Bad Behavior Tour with Jigsaw Youth and Get Shoved. Silly Goose is currently supporting their newest EP, Bad Behavior.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - January 10, 2025
Location - Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:11 Outside of the Van
01:01 Driver's Area
03:13 Middle of the Van
06:20 Back of the Van
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
