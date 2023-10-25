The Seans They Are A Changing – Scott Hensler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donation - https://buymeacoffee.com/grumpyoldexorcist
Show 83: The world is moving so fast it makes our heads spin. However, we are who we are and cannot give up so easily. That's the way God made us and never forget that!
“Being There” the movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJvKGbxId3E
New
24/7 streaming of all
shows: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/scottsradio-com
Website: http://scotthenslernetwork.org
You can also listen to the audio version of our show at: https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel
Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/