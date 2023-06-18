Why you need a Get home bag

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From my personal experience as a prepper for the past twelve years and my experience as a survival instructor. I'm just throwing out videos on shtf prepping to the best I can. This video series will be more of a 30k foot view of these topics. We will be covering everything in a categorical manner as to allow focus on each topic.