COVID-19 VACCINES ARE TERRIBLE & NOT FIT FOR HUMAN USE - Top doc exposes mRNA failure

Very fortunately, very few people, very few children, and very few adults are putting these mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in their bodies [...] And they shouldn't be doing it because they are not fit for human use," Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida's Surgeon General, says.





Ladapo, a physician with years of experience, emphasizes that until the pandemic, he never encountered anyone injured by a vaccine.





Now, he says, nearly everyone he meets knows someone who has suffered adverse effects from the mRNA COVID-19 shots, calling them "terrible vaccines."



