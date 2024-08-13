Your Cellphone is Making You Sick!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unplug your wifi at night and put your phone on airplane mode to protect yourself from harmful radiation while you sleep. For more information on any of the topics Michael speaks on, go to www.michaelsgibson.com to sign up for a Collapse Coaching Intensive, sign up for a 1-on-1 call, or join our mailing list and be among the first to receive the drop date on our Shelter-in-place Survival Preparedness options.