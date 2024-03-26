Julian Assange's Wife speaks after UK Court Defers Extradition Appeal Ruling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Julian Assange's wife Stella Assange speaks after UK Court Defers Extradition Appeal Ruling. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been handed a legal lifeline by the high court in London, where he is trying to appeal his extradition to the United States.
In a written judgment released Tuesday, two high court justices did not make a final decision. Stella Assange says the legal fight continues.