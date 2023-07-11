❗️NATO - Allies Agree on Three-element Package to Bring Ukraine Closer to NATO Membership (& WW3 ?) - Stoltenberg 🤡

❗️Allies agree on three-element package to bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership - Stoltenberg

"This includes assistance in the transition of the army to NATO standards, the creation of the Ukraine-NATO format, in which Ukraine will have a voice on an equal footing with the members of the Alliance, as well as the abolition of the standard plan for joining NATO," the NATO Secretary General said.

We will send an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO when the allies agree and the conditions are met - Stoltenberg

Further statements from Jens Stolenberg:

➡️Now NATO allies spend 2% per year on defense

➡️We agreed to cancel the standard procedure for Ukraine to join NATO;

"Now Ukraine will need to go through not two stages, but only one. Ukraine will receive an invitation to NATO when the allies agree that the conditions have been met".

➡️Stoltenberg did not name the exact dates of Ukraine's entry into NATO no, answering a journalist's question;

He again referred to the three-piece support package. According to him, entry depends on the fulfillment of conditions

➡️Conditions for Ukraine's accession to NATO are reflected in article 10 of the transatlantic treaty;

"Allies in the Alliance must themselves declare that they consider these conditions fulfilled," - on the possible fulfillment by Ukraine of the conditions for joining the Alliance.

➡️Deadlines for the ratification of Sweden's membership in NATO will be set by the Turkish Parliament - Stoltenberg

"President Erdogan has dedicated himself to resolving this issue. That is why the decision is historic".

NATO started preparing and training Ukrainian troops back in 2014, Stoltenberg stated

Maria Zakharova, the Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said:

"NATO does not seek conflict with Russia, NATO simply participates in it," - Maria Zakharova in response to NATO's statement.



