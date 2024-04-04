Mass Vaccination and the murder of our CHILDREN - Part 6

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Despite the "experts" telling everyone that Covid "Vaccines" were perfectly safe for children, the simple fact is a majority of our youth around the globe were injected with an experimental poison with no safety data.
After a huge propaganda campaign targeting our youth and their ignorant parents, combined with vaccine mandates and overzealous parents frothing to get their kids jabbed, our youth had no chance of escaping taking these poisonous products.
Now we are seeing the devastating effect.
There can be no doubt that this was intentonally orchestrated mission to cull and neuter the next generation.
Pinned: If you're inclined to do so, then http://buymeacoffee.com/TSN1984, to help with the ongoing production costs of making these videos😄
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/