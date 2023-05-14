Do The Work-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MAY 14 2023

This Sunday is Mother's Day here in America, and the 75th anniversary of the regathering of Israel, two powerful subjects that could produce any number of worthwhile sermons that would edify the hearer. And yet, what the Lord has put on my heart for today is neither topic, but something I think is quite needed in Christianity today.



"Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord." 1 Corinthians 15:58 (KJB)



Many Christians dream about doing some 'big thing' for the Lord, to start a 'great work' of some kind, but that's not what the Bible calls us to do. In the Book, we are called to 1). do the work, 2). put the time in, and 3). allow the Lord to open and close doors of opportunity. The work is found in Philippians 2:12 where we read "work out your own salvation with fear and trembling." The time is found in Ephesians 5:16 "Redeeming the time, because the days are evil." The doors of opportunity are found in 1 Corinthians 16:9 "For a great door and effectual is opened unto me" . These are the basic building blocks of putting yourself in a position where God can use you to get something done for His Name. Every single great man and woman of God, either consciously or subconsciously, did these three simple things that prepared them for the larger work that followed. On this Sunday Service, I want to help you get to where God can, and will, use you in a mighty way.

