Canada is getting Dangerous, BS Canadian Housing Market , Canadians don't have Options

Mike Martins is discussing several key issues concerning Canada's real estate market, crime, and government policies. Here are the main points: Toronto Real Estate Collapse: Martins highlights how the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is experiencing a sharp rise in mortgage delinquencies, particularly with RBC, Canada's largest bank. He mentions that people are defaulting on their mortgages after overleveraging themselves during the real estate boom, driven by the pressure to buy properties even at inflated prices. Overleveraging and Real Estate Advice: He criticizes real estate agents who encouraged buyers to overextend financially, predicting ongoing property value increases. Now, as property prices drop, homeowners are stuck with properties worth less than their purchase price, making it difficult to walk away from their financial obligations. Challenges in Filing Bankruptcy in Canada: Martins explains how filing for bankruptcy in Canada is much more difficult than in the U.S., where "jingle mail" (sending the keys back to the bank) is a common option. In Canada, property owners have fewer options when they owe more on their homes than they're worth. Economic Protectionism in Canada: He criticizes Canada's lack of competition in industries such as telecommunications, internet, and airlines, suggesting that the government is creating the illusion of consumer choice. He also notes how difficult it is for Canadians to pursue green energy options, like solar power, due to heavy regulation. Violent Crime in Toronto: Martins mentions a double murder in North York, Toronto, involving a suspect named Yahi Yahi Hussein Muhammad. He highlights the irony of gun violence in a country with strict gun control laws, pointing out that crime is increasing despite these regulations. Concerns for the Future: He concludes by warning that these issues—rising mortgage delinquencies, crime, and government overreach—are only going to worsen, urging his audience to prepare for difficult times ahead. Overall, Martins discusses financial instability in the real estate market, growing crime, and government control in Canada, while drawing connections to broader concerns about personal freedoms and economic pressures.


