'Joe Rogan Experience #2335 - Dr. Mary Talley Bowden'

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden is a board-certified Otolaryngologist, Sleep Medicine specialist, and founder of BreatheMD: a direct-care ENT practice in Houston, Texas. In addition, she is a senior fellow with the Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC), the founder of Americans for Health Freedom, and also serves on the board of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.