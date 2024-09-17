20. Court TV 2024-09-17 Reverend Kurt Benshoof

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Changed court rooms. access denied. Court never wanted him to be pro se - forced to have a counsel, renewed objection by Benshoof.
- The trial for the case involving the City of Seattle as the plaintiff and BENSHOOF as the defendant, related to criminal charges of DV/Child Abuse/Stalking/SM A, began on 09/17/2024 at 08:45 AM with a jury trial on the first day.
- The defendant, represented by Reagan Roy, was present in court during the trial.
- Various discussions and motions were made during the trial, including objections to witness interviews via phone, renewals of motions, and objections to behavior resulting in the defendant being removed from court by the marshal.
- Witness interviews commenced at 13:30 during the trial proceedings.
- The court proceeded with a City motion in Limine in the absence of the defendant, who refused to participate via WebEx with an interpreter laptop, leading to the court proceeding with the motion.