Israel & Mass Media say 'right to defend' - meanwhile in the Hospitals of Gaza hundreds of Children are Suffering the Horrors of a punishment for a Crime they have Not Committed

Israeli mass media and authorities keep talking about animal humans and beasts, about collective punishment and the right to defend themselves, meanwhile in the Hospitals of Gaza hundreds of children are suffering the horrors of a punishment for a crime they have not committed, and Western democrats encourage the Israeli war criminals.

Adding: Fuel Reserves on Brink in Gaza: Hospitals Expected to Last 24 Hours - UN

Adding:

About 800 children died from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in eight days!

◾️What is happening now in Gaza can only be called genocide, as a result of brutal massive strikes by the Israeli army, the number of civilian deaths has exceeded 2,200 people, entire families of ten to thirty people are dying in their homes, dozens if not hundreds of people remain under the rubble, hospitals and the morgues are overflowing with dead and wounded, there is an acute shortage of everything, medicine, water, food, electricity and fuel.

◾️This is a true human and humanitarian disaster in one of the most densely populated places in the world.



