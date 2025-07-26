Biohacking WITHOUT pills & powders? Is my "Bulgarian Model Wife" real? & More 🎙 July Limitless Q&A

In this special Q&A episode, I'm joined in my Biohacking Lair by my mom to answer your questions and respond to some of the feedback we got from you in the recent Limitless Mindset Audience Survey. Ranging from how to Biohack without the tedium of consuming endless pills and powders to the awesomeness of Elk Velvet Antler and how to get your very own Bulgarian "model wife."





7:30 Elk Velvet Antler is AWESOME (but causes cramps?)

14:54 I'm sick of taking supplements as pills and powders!

20:33 Which supplements massively increase eyesight?

23:17 My mind goes 100 miles an hour, but I feel like I never get anything important done!

32:19 Your dating advice for men is "sleezy" - is your wife even real?

38:57 What's your take on the "X" Nootropic stack?





