We Can NOT Hide From What's To Come - Jim Gale On The Human Destiny
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Published 2 months ago

We can't escape from the INEVITABLE future! We Can NOT Hide From What's To Come - Jim Gale On The Human Destiny A powerful and thought-provoking speech by Jim Gale from Food Forest Abundance. Jim Gale is a passionate advocate, teacher, and speaker for society's most important pillars - food, water, energy, money, medicine, and education. He imagines a world of abundance, with edible landscapes, local power, clean water, food as medicine, and Permaculture education everywhere! We Can NOT Hide From What's To Come - Jim Gale On The Human Destiny

