416) Technology and immortality (the body and the soul)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source - LA QUINTA COLUMNA channel, March 11, 2024.
LA ZONA PROHIBIDA -PROGRAMA 571: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-571---ZONA-PROHIBIDA--:0
Chilean writer José Miguel Serrano was a friend of Herman Hesse and Carl G. Jung. Former Ambassador to India, Chilean writer Miguel Serrano searches for the last secret of existence that solves the riddle of Love, Death and the Essence of Chile.
» Miguel Serrano (neo-gnostic and anti-modernist): https://en.metapedia.org/wiki/Miguel_Serrano
417) Sabrina Wallace about Technology and Immortality: https://www.brighteon.com/ccd0d0bc-9af7-41b4-b84c-01bfc52db0e9
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth