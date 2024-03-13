BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
416) Technology and immortality (the body and the soul)
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
117 views • 03/13/2024

Source - LA QUINTA COLUMNA channel, March 11, 2024.

LA ZONA PROHIBIDA -PROGRAMA 571: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-571---ZONA-PROHIBIDA--:0


Chilean writer José Miguel Serrano was a friend of Herman Hesse and Carl G. Jung. Former Ambassador to India, Chilean writer Miguel Serrano searches for the last secret of existence that solves the riddle of Love, Death and the Essence of Chile.

» Miguel Serrano (neo-gnostic and anti-modernist): https://en.metapedia.org/wiki/Miguel_Serrano


417) Sabrina Wallace about Technology and Immortality: https://www.brighteon.com/ccd0d0bc-9af7-41b4-b84c-01bfc52db0e9



My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Keywords
humanitytechnologysoultraitorsbodyimmortalitydiplomat
