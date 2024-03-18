David Wiseman, PhD. CDC Data: Cancer Deaths of Young Americans on the Rise

While public health agencies appear to ignore their own data, independent scientists are sounding the alarm on the skyrocketing trends of excess mortality and severe health issues such as cancers, strokes, and myocarditis and many others occurring lately in younger demographics.





In this interview with The New American, Dr. David Wiseman delves into the findings of the latest pre-print paper, titled "US Death Trends for Neoplasms ICD codes: C00-D48, Ages 15-44." Co-authored with Carlos Alegria and Yuri Nunes, the paper focuses on cancer death rates between 2010 and 2022. Through analysis of raw data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the researchers discovered alarming trends indicating a significant increase in both cancers as the underlying cause of death and cancers as multiple causes of deaths. Dr. Wiseman emphasizes that these trends are "extreme statistical events" observed in 2021 and 2022, highlighting a concerning escalation in the lethality of cancers affecting young Americans compared to previous years.





The scientists stress the urgency of investigating the causes behind these trends, noting the potential role of health habits during 2020 and the widespread Covid vaccination campaigns. Dr. Wiseman specifically mentions ongoing scientific inquiries into the possibility of contamination of Covid mRNA injections with DNA, which could potentially contribute to the rise in cancer cases, which have been a clear safety signal detected by the CDC in its Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). Notably, seemingly reacting to the surge of cancers, large pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer are now heavily investing into cancer treatments.





Dr. Davis Wiseman is a Research Bioscientist with a background in pharmacology, immunology, and experimental pathology. Dr. Wiseman was one of the top 66 scientists at Johnson & Johnson, and headed its R&D program on pharmacovigilance, FDA submissions. Dr. Wiseman co-founded Synechion, Inc. (https://www.synechion.com/), the world’s first clinic for the integrated treatment of pelvic and abdominal pain.





