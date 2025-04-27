Key Lesson: It is impossible to hear the "Voice of Heaven" – to be in any level of communication with what is Divine in nature – and be talking to yourself at the same time.

Join Guy for his FREE ONLINE clssses. Register here at no cost: https://www.guyfinley.org/light

For more about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.