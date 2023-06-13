The Mark of AI: 2030 - ∞ Future Timeline of The Beast & ASI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-jCQck3dII | Valuable comment by user @dustindustindontworry-jz8dh : "A.I Predicted in the Bible:And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast (Artifical Intelligence), that the image of the beast should both speak and cause to be killed as many as would not worship the image of the beast. (Revelations 13:15)

"And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay (Transhuman), they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay. (Daniel 2:43)

A.I will be used to create the "Image of The Beast" that's brought to "life" by the False Prophet and Antichrist. The Antichrist will appear as the worlds messiah, putting an end to war & hunger, healing diseases with nanotechnology; thus causing the lame to walk and the blind to see through Artificial Intelligence. 3.5 Years into his reign of "peace" all hell will break loose and he will demand that all nations take his mark 666 in order to participate in his digital one world economy. Those who take his mark will have a third strand of DNA added to their two strand double helix DNA. They will be Transhumans (iron & clay). Their end will be eternal torment.

1.) Even now the media and leaders are calling for regulation on A.I (This will one day be under the rulership of Antichrist)

2.) Yuval Noah Harari states that humans will be given video games to play and drugs . He is referring to the future METAVERSE that will become a fully immersive 3d experience that seems real. A.G.I will be combined with augmented reality in the near future to make the metaverse appear like our world.

3.) Klaus Shwab states that we are in the middle of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (A.I). Daniel the Prophet called this the Fourth and Final Kingdom of the Beast. Daniel also noted that this kingdom would be a blend of Metal & Clay (humans & machines).

4.) Your "utopia" will be a Universal Basic Income that's tied to your CBDC, only those who take the Mark of the Beast and worship his Image (A.I) will receive the income. Your job will be to build his Metaverse.

5.) Antichrist's image will be a form of A.I and antichrist himself may be a TRANSHUMAN. All who take his digital mark will become transhumans."