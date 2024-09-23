Israeli Forces are pounding Southern and Eastern Lebanon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
- Video shows the moment Israeli forces pound the village of Doueir, southern Lebanon.
- Israel keeps pounding south Lebanese cities with massive bombs.
- Israeli aggression on Lebanese territory extends to a site near Baalbek in eastern Lebanon.
- Footage appears to show Israeli forces carpet bombing homes in southern Lebanese cities.
Captions correspond to order of clips
Source @Press TV
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/