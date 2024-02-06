7 Reasons Why Gene Editing is Dangerous and Unpredictable

Courtesy of https://responsibletechnology.org/gene-editing/

Get a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan" e-Guide and learn more by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup & tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup . To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727

To share this channel with others, use: tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel

For media inquiries, partnership requests, or for advertising, contact Danny “The Glyphosate Guy” Tseng:

Voice: 1+786.441.2727

Text: 305.297.9360 (but rarely turn on)

[email protected]



