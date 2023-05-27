© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0525 Nicole on Steve Gruber Show
Christopher Wray(FBI Director) actually spent 12 years as a partner with King and Spalding in the Atlanta office. He became a lawyer for CCP Vice Chairman Wang Qishan's Global Conglomerate, HNA. And Christopher Wray was representing a CCP-controlled company. Before that, he was Miles Guo's lawyer, and he discontinued the service with Miles Guo because of a big conflict of interest.
Christopher Wray(FBI局长)在King and Spalding的亚特兰大办事处做了12年的合伙人。而在当时他成为中共副主席王岐山的全球企业海航集团(HNA)的律师。而Christopher Wray代表一家中共控制的公司。而在这之前，他其实是郭文贵先生的一名律师。而他与郭文贵先生的服务中断了，因为有很大的利益冲突。
