Neuralink Won't Catch It Because Neuralink Is Fake

Never trust the words of a Luciferian "A.I. Expert"The real brainchip is magnetic so it needs no wires into the brain to identify neurons and input patterns.

The real brainchip is magnetic: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x364u55XBReL/





Children around the world have been growing up with A.i. "talking" to them, twisting their thoughts: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VeblyBevHVXB/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Itxs1sQRU1R/





Brainchips are not injected by arm injections... they are drilled into the skull so you cannot remove them: https://www.bitchute.com/video/I6icy0uZVv5b/

Because once the person realizes the brainchip is the tool of the Luciferian enemy to mankind, then he will want to remove it. Past civilizations were trepanning experts for this reason. http://tob.ezyro.com/Pics/trepan.png





Douma is a brainchipped Luciferian.

Tanaka is a gullible sheep lost in all the lies.

AI brainchips are not for helping paraplegics. They are for the AI Luciferian, NWO Takeover. Ultimately the satan-race wants Homo sapiens extinct and Freemasons are the traitors who will do it.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7RXmljnqkfw