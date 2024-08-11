Graphic: Palestinian Girl is Crying and searching for her Father among the Remains of those Killed during the massacre in Gaza

Graphic (Blurred): Palestinian Girl is Crying and searching for her Father among the Remains of those Killed during the massacre in Gaza

The school was targeted with at least 3 missiles including at least one Mark-84 2000-pound bomb.

Adding: Statement from Political Office of Ansar Allah:

- The Zionist entity continues to commit bloody massacres, one after another, in an unprecedented violation of Palestinian blood.

- Arab and Islamic govts still remain silent and incapacitated, as if they neither see nor hear nor speak.

- We condemn & denounce the latest Zionist massacre against worshippers in the Al-Taba'een school in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in the Gaza Strip.

- This brazen escalation has coincided with the Qatari-Egyptian-American statement, which grants the perpetrators more time to continue violating Palestinian blood.

- The Qatari-Egyptian-American statement provides political cover for the leaders of the Israeli enemy to continue their rampage throughout the region.

- Until when will Arab and Islamic regimes wait, and whom do they expect to take action in fulfilling their humanitarian, Islamic, national, and pan-Arab duties?

- We extend our sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and loved ones of the unjustly killed & martyred victims.

- We affirm that these sacred and pure bloods will not go in vain; rather, they will, God willing, lay the foundation for the downfall of the entity & the triumph of the cause, & the restoration of rights.

- We renew our pledge & loyalty to Palestine and its people & resistance, affirming that Yemen will continue its popular solidarity and support, as well as military escalation.

Yemen Scholars Assoc:

We call upon the humanitarian conscience & Islamic affiliation in light of the thousands of bloody massacres committed by the Israeli enemy over the past 10 mos.

- The Israeli enemy intentionally & brutally escalates its aggression against Palestinian Muslims, violating all sacred taboos.

- The perpetration of this horrific massacre by the enemy necessitates that all Arab regimes, peoples, and armies fulfill their duty to support & declare a general mobilization.

- This massacre imposes on all Arab regimes, peoples, and armies the responsibility to engage in genuine and sincere jihad in the name of God & for the oppressed in Gaza.

- The scale of the tragedy & the unprecedented Israeli savagery places the responsibility on all Muslims, especially leaders and scholars, to fulfill their duty of supporting the oppressed in Gaza.

- Israeli brutality places the responsibility on Muslims to deter the Zionist entity & seek retribution for its numerous crimes and bloody massacres.

- We call upon the Axis of Jerusalem, Jihad, and Resistance to respond with a forceful and shocking retaliation against the enemy and inflict pain upon them as much as possible.

- We reaffirm the legitimacy of targeting the presence & movements of the US forces that support the Israeli enemy and participate in every crime & massacre, every drop of blood that is shed.

- Targeting warships, destroyers & aircraft carriers wherever they may be is a legitimate right & a mandatory duty until the US refrains from supporting Israel.

- Continued perpetration of massacres by the enemy increases the faith-based, religious, & humanitarian responsibility on Muslims and exposes those who remain neutral, passive, or indifferent to the wrath of God.

- We condemn the Zionist savagery & Israeli Nazism, and we denounce the feeble outcomes of the Islamic Cooperation Org and its weak statement.

