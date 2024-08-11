Graphic: Palestinian Girl is Crying and searching for her Father among the Remains of those Killed during the massacre in Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Graphic (Blurred): Palestinian Girl is Crying and searching for her Father among the Remains of those Killed during the massacre in Gaza
The school was targeted with at least 3 missiles including at least one Mark-84 2000-pound bomb.
Adding: Statement from Political Office of Ansar Allah:
- The Zionist entity continues to commit bloody massacres, one after another, in an unprecedented violation of Palestinian blood.
- Arab and Islamic govts still remain silent and incapacitated, as if they neither see nor hear nor speak.
- We condemn & denounce the latest Zionist massacre against worshippers in the Al-Taba'een school in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in the Gaza Strip.
- This brazen escalation has coincided with the Qatari-Egyptian-American statement, which grants the perpetrators more time to continue violating Palestinian blood.
- The Qatari-Egyptian-American statement provides political cover for the leaders of the Israeli enemy to continue their rampage throughout the region.
- Until when will Arab and Islamic regimes wait, and whom do they expect to take action in fulfilling their humanitarian, Islamic, national, and pan-Arab duties?
- We extend our sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and loved ones of the unjustly killed & martyred victims.
- We affirm that these sacred and pure bloods will not go in vain; rather, they will, God willing, lay the foundation for the downfall of the entity & the triumph of the cause, & the restoration of rights.
- We renew our pledge & loyalty to Palestine and its people & resistance, affirming that Yemen will continue its popular solidarity and support, as well as military escalation.
Yemen Scholars Assoc:
We call upon the humanitarian conscience & Islamic affiliation in light of the thousands of bloody massacres committed by the Israeli enemy over the past 10 mos.
- The Israeli enemy intentionally & brutally escalates its aggression against Palestinian Muslims, violating all sacred taboos.
- The perpetration of this horrific massacre by the enemy necessitates that all Arab regimes, peoples, and armies fulfill their duty to support & declare a general mobilization.
- This massacre imposes on all Arab regimes, peoples, and armies the responsibility to engage in genuine and sincere jihad in the name of God & for the oppressed in Gaza.
- The scale of the tragedy & the unprecedented Israeli savagery places the responsibility on all Muslims, especially leaders and scholars, to fulfill their duty of supporting the oppressed in Gaza.
- Israeli brutality places the responsibility on Muslims to deter the Zionist entity & seek retribution for its numerous crimes and bloody massacres.
- We call upon the Axis of Jerusalem, Jihad, and Resistance to respond with a forceful and shocking retaliation against the enemy and inflict pain upon them as much as possible.
- We reaffirm the legitimacy of targeting the presence & movements of the US forces that support the Israeli enemy and participate in every crime & massacre, every drop of blood that is shed.
- Targeting warships, destroyers & aircraft carriers wherever they may be is a legitimate right & a mandatory duty until the US refrains from supporting Israel.
- Continued perpetration of massacres by the enemy increases the faith-based, religious, & humanitarian responsibility on Muslims and exposes those who remain neutral, passive, or indifferent to the wrath of God.
- We condemn the Zionist savagery & Israeli Nazism, and we denounce the feeble outcomes of the Islamic Cooperation Org and its weak statement.
