Chit-chat regarding the Catholic Madness and Perversions. Vol. 2 Catholic Madness and Perversions go far beyond what anyone could ever document, however here are just some points made about the disgusting nature of Catholicism. A chit-chat if you will. I can hear the Catholics evolving into keyboard warriors as I upload this video. Providing biblical teachings without denominational or man made traditional influence. Living and serving the Lord Jesus Christ in Spirit and in Truth as is required and intended for Christians by God through His holy word. If you would like to support this ministry you can do so at paypal. Just e-mail the below e-mail address and you'll be provided with a donation link. Questions or concerns? Need further understanding about something mentioned within videos, or have a video request, please reach out @[email protected].

