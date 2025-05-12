Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 12 May 2025

👮‍♂️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of one mechanised brigade, two assault regiments of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Ryzhevka, Iskriskovshchina, Volfino, Pavlovka, and Katerinovka (Sumy region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 190 troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS launcher, and five field artillery guns. One electronic warfare station and three ammunition depots have been destroyed.

📍 Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on formations of four mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, two assault brigades of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Sadovod, Kutkovka, Kupyansk, Gorokhovatka (Kharkov region), Redkodub, and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 230 troops, one tank, seven motor vehicles, three artillery guns, including two Western-made samples, two electronic warfare stations, and two ammunition depots.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades and one airmobile brigade of the AFU near Seversk, Zvanovka, Konstantinovka, Kleban-Byk, and Pleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 200 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, and six field artillery guns. Two electronic warfare stations, one ammunition depot, and three materiel depots were destroyed.

🚩 As a result of resolute actions, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Kotlyarovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Losses were inflicted on formations of five mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, two assault brigades of the AFU, one marine brigade, and two national guard brigades near Rusin Yar, Novaya Poltavka, Ulyanovka, Razino, Mirolyubovka, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Zverevo, Novosergeyevka, and Alekseyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 440 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, and two artillery guns.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, two territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade near Bogatyr, Volnoye Pole, Komar (Donetsk People's Republic), and Temirovka (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 170 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, and eight field artillery guns.

🔥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of two mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, thee coastal defence brigades of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Novodanilovka, Pavlovka, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Tokarevka, Sadovoye, and Dneprovskoye (Kherson region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 troops, six motor vehicles, one artillery gun, and two electronic warfare stations.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure of military airfields, one ammunition workshop, ammunition and UAV depots as well as temporary deployment areas of AFU units and foreign mercenaries in 129 areas.

🎯 Air defence units shot down nine U.S.-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and two HIMARS MLRS projectiles as well as 135 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 662 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 56,870 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 605 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 23,289 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,562 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 24,724 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 35,329 units of support military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry