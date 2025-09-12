Charlie Kirk Assassinated: A Cowardly Act of Political Violence That Will Not Silence Us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The official podcast of the WA 3%
The assassination of Charlie Kirk was a cowardly ambush fueled by the violent rhetoric of the left and years of stochastic terrorism. This tragic loss turns Kirk into a martyr for free speech and highlights the urgent need for critical thinking, accountability, and open dialogue. America must reject political violence and stand firm against those who seek to silence us.
