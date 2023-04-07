Brian Ruhe's Pre-Hypnosis Session

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gina Casella hypnotized me and this was the explanation beforehand. We discussed the direction I wanted to go with the hypnosis. I wanted to develop my channeling with speaking skills and my connection to the mantis E.T.s and the Greys. This is about Rapid Transformational Therapy Hypnotherapy by Marisa Peer, with Gina Owner/Operator of Present Moment Hypnotherapy International.