Abomination of Desolation, Pacifism, Sodom & Egypt, Canadian Freemason, Religion, Doctor Sam

CBT 2024-05-29 WE’RE ALL INDIVIDUALS!

Topic list:

* Johnny still being punished for his VPN. “Security” is a continuum.

* What is the Abomination of Desolation?

* “Pacifism” vs. Anti-War: do Adventists get this right?

* Finally caught “Got Questions” going full-Jesuitard.

* Jupiter as “Saint Peter”

* “Sodom and Egypt, where our Lord was crucified...” Where is this?

* Revisiting the Rochester, NY with Walter Veith.

* “Famous Freemasons” of Canada.

* The Catholic war against Freemasonry!

* The Antisemitic Catholic behind Germ Theory apologist Vernon Coleman.

* Adventist Founding Father Joseph Bates on the Trinity.

* How to follow a religion without following their errors?

* Steve Wohlberg is a liar! (“Ceremonial Law vs. Moral Law”)

* “Life of Brian”: BBC4 sets up yet another Jesuit “debate”.

* John Ankerberg goes full Zionist

* Was Tory Smith a real whistleblower on government pedophilia?

* “Doctor Sam” Bailey took her Bible off the shelf.

* The Church of Garner-Ted

_____________________

