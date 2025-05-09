BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The EU's Hidden Agenda: A Russian Dissident Exposes The Truth | Vladimir Bukovsky
294 views • 4 months ago

The Gulags Began Like This.

Vladimir Bukovsky, a distinguished Russian dissident, writer, and neurophysiatrist, has endured 12 years of Russian psychiatric prisons and labor camps for championing human rights. His harrowing experiences have led him to draw stark comparisons between the oppressive Soviet Union and the seemingly benign European Union. In his compelling exposé, Bukovsky cautions against the alarming similarities between the two systems. He questions why, after dismantling one oppressive regime, we are building another that eerily resembles it in many ways. As a survivor of the Soviet Union's brutality, Bukovsky's insights are not to be dismissed lightly. His words are like boulders, jolting even the most dormant consciences and compelling us to reevaluate the trajectory of the European Union. This thought-provoking piece is an essential watch for anyone concerned about the direction of the European Union and the potential for history to repeat itself.

Release Date: 2011 ???

...............

🔗 Video Source - ltChupaCabra: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m41Tdl5mvdg

...............

Mirrored - Just a Dude


SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4

...............

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

